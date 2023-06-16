Iran to produce new vaccines in coop. with Cuba: health min.

Bahram Einollahi made the comments on a trip to Cuba accompanying a high-ranking Iranian delegation headed by the president Raeisi on the last leg of their tour to three Latin American countries.

"We have had long-standing cooperation with Cuba since 1979 Islamic Revolution until now in the field of creating health networks in the country," the health miniter said.

Saying that Cuba is one of the advanced countries in the field of vaccine production, Einollahi added that the vaccine production technology was imported from Cuba to Iran.

Pointing out to the MoUs signed between the two countries, the Iranian official said," Based on these agreements, we plan to increase the volume and types of our vaccines so that we can produce newer vaccines."

"Drugs with high technology, especially in the treatment of cancer, will be produced in cooperation with Cuba," Einollahi added.

In the meeting between Iran and Cuba's health delegation, which was held with the participation of the two nations' ministers, it was decided to form a joint working group on health science and technology between the two countries.

According to the Iranian health minister, Cuban biotechnology experts and Iranian nanotechnology scientists will conduct a joint research program.

