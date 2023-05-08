Foreign firms reneg on promises to deliver thalassemia drugs

The head of the Food and Drug Administration of The Islamic Republic of Iran (FDA), Heidar Mohammadi made the remarks on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, noting that the foreign firms either leave Iran's requests unanswered and do not send the requested medicines, or deliver a limited amount of medicines after several months of delay.

While pharmaceutical corporations such as Novartis and Baxter declare that they do not impose sanctions in the area of medicines on Iran, their actions do not match their words, he criticized.

The companies claim that they do not sanction the Islamic Republic, he said, adding that they do not deliver [the desirable amount of] medicine.

Not sending chemotherapy drugs comes as Iran desperately needs the medicine, he further noted.

