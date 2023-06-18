Iran has no limits to expanding ties with neighbors: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in the meeting of high-ranking Iran-Uzbekistan delegations in Tehran chaired by him and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday morning at the head of a high-ranking political-economic delegation.

"It is necessary to prepare a road map for the expansion of cooperation and the implementation of agreements between Iran and Uzbekistan," Raeisi said in the meeting.

The president further called Iran's strong and successful presence at the international industrial exhibition in Tashkent as signaling Iran's resolve to develop economic and trade relations with Uzbekistan.

Stating that Uzbekistan's progress will be a source of pride and happiness for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Raeisi emphasized the follow-up of the agreements made between the two countries in the fields of economy and trade, transportation and transit, science and technology, agriculture, medical and pharmaceutical equipment in order to develop relations.

Adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has turned threats and sanctions into an opportunity for progress, Raeisi emphasized Iran's readiness to transfer experiences in various scientific and economic fields to Uzbekistan.

The Iranian president further stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not limits to expanding relations with neighboring countries, and considered the development of Iran-Uzbekistan relations to be in the interest of the two countries that will make the two countries stronger.

Mirziyoyev, for his part, said, "The 20-year-long gap since the last trio to Iran was due to the negligence of the past people who did not use the mutual capacities and potentials of the two countries. Uzbekistan needs Iran's successful experiences in the path towards development."

The Uzbek president emphasized his country's interest in developing cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of science, technology, transportation, energy infrastructure, medicine and agriculture, and invited Iranian companies and private sector activists to participate in Uzbekistan's economic projects.

KI