Iran sympathizes with Georgia over deadly landslide

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani on Saturday expressed sympathy with the Georgian government and nation over the recent deadly landslide that resulted in the death of at least 11 people.

The senior Iranian diplomat also offered condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

A landslide killed at least 11 people in the mountain resort town of Shovi in Georgia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Friday.

The landslide struck the resort in the Racha region, known for its mineral water, on Thursday.

According to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, dozens of people were still missing. The Interior Ministry said rescue operations were proceeding.

