US presence brought insecurity, instability to region

In his weekly press conference on Monday, the senior Iranian diplomat touched upon the US presence in Hormuz Straight and said, "We believe that ensuring the security of waterways and safe shipping in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman is one of Iran's priorities and an issue that should be carried out in the framework of joint cooperation between the coastal countries of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman."

"We believe that these countries have the capacity to provide common security in the region without any foreign intervention and extra-regional forces and to provide common interests and shipping security in this large strategic water area of ​​the region," he added.

He went on to say that the intervention of extra-regional countries under the pretext of maintaining security is a false slogan and is carried out with the aim of securing their selfish interests.

Iran ready to hold talks with Kuwait on Arash field

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kan'ani referred to Saudi Arabia's statement on the Arash oil and gas field, citing that Tehran considers the case of the Arash field as a technical and legal matter.

Stressing that Iran is ready to hold talks with the Kuwaiti side on this matter, he underlined that the country is interested in advancing the issue with Kuwait in a specialized, technical, and legal framework in the framework of neighboring relations.

Political solution only way to safely end Ukraine crisis

Answering a question regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine, the foreign ministry spokesman said, "What is important for Iran is that the Ukraine crisis should not become a threatening and challenging issue for international peace and security."

Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, Iran has emphasized the need for reaching a political solution as the most effective solution to end this crisis and has made efforts to form a political process to end the war, he said, adding that Tehran believes that only political solution can safely end this crisis.

