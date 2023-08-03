Iran urges ending conflict in Lebanon's Palestinian camp

kan'ani on Thursday expressed concern over the occurrence and continuation of armed conflicts in the Palestinian camp of Ain al-Hilweh in southern Lebanon, which has resulted in the death and injury of dozens of Palestinians and the re-displacement of a significant number of them.

Stressing the necessity of a complete cessation of the conflicts and the adherence of all sides to the ceasefire and peace, the senior Iranian diplomat underlined that Palestine currently needs the unity and cohesion of its people more than ever.

He also emphasized that it is necessary for different Palestinian groups to maintain vigilance and focus on fighting against the Zionist enemy with all their power to eradicate the occupation, return the Palestinian refugees to their homeland, and form an independent and unified state of Palestine.

On Monday, the warring groups fired rocket-propelled grenades at each other in the crowded alleys of the camp. The fighting wrecked a ceasefire agreed on Sunday between rival Palestinian groups.

The Lebanese army said in a statement that a mortar shell hit a military barracks outside the camp and wounded one soldier.

Ain al-Hilweh camp was established in 1948 to house Palestinians displaced by the Israeli regime's forces during Nakba Day or “Day of Catastrophe,” when the Tel Aviv regime was created at the expense of the forced expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland.

According to the UNRWA, more than 63,000 people live in the camp.

MP