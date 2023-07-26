Iran sympathizes with Algeria over wildfire disaster

The senior Iranian diplomat also offered condolences over the death of the victims of the incident and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed 25 people, including 10 soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. At least 1,500 people were evacuated, the Interior Ministry said, without providing details.

Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions causing 97 blazes in the North African country.

Operations to tamp down the fires included some 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks on the ground as well as air support.

Strong winds and successive heat waves have fueled vicious fires in Greece and elsewhere around the Mediterranean this summer.

