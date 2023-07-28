Iran blasts terrorist explosion in suburb of Damascus

In a statement on Friday, Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the terrorist bombing in Zeinabiyieh district in the suburbs of Damascus on the day of Tasua, the day before the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hossein" peace be upon him," which led to the martyrdom and wounding of a number of innocent citizens, including women and children.

The spokesperson offered his condolences to the government and people of Syria and the families of the victims:

"In circumstances when the innocent people of Syria are suffering from the oppressive sanctions of the United States and some Western countries amid the saddening silence of the international community, the terrorist groups supported by the Zionist regime and the United States continue to commit such heinous crimes."

"Considering the many years of the Syrian government and nation's fight against terrorism, the international community and international organizations are expected to not only condemn any aggression against Syria, including the aggressive attacks by the Zionist regime, as well as the recent terrorist explosions in this country, but also they need to take immediate and effective actions to immediately remove the unilateral and oppressive sanctions imposed on Syria and send humanitarian aid to that country."

KI