JCPOA revival talks not based on Iran's trust in Americans

Iran follows the negotiations related to JCPOA and sanctions removal based on realizing national interests, Nasser Kan'ani said in his weekly presser, adding that Iran has always considered national interests as its red lines.

Iran is ready to follow up the process of talks and summarize the negotiations within the framework of the red lines and declared interests, he added.

The view of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the American government is clear, he said, adding that Iran has never engaged in talks with the American government based on trust.

The JCPOA was not a product of Iran's trust in America, he said, adding that the continuation of negotiations to revive the JCPOA and lift the oppressive sanctions is not based on the trust of the Iranian government and people in the American regime.

The Iranian side has shown that it adheres to the JCPOA and acted responsibly toward the implementation of the agreement, Kan'ani underlined.

On Riyadh-Tel Aviv ties normalization

Reacting to Biden's recent claims about the possibility of reaching an agreement between Riyadh and Tel Aviv to normalize relations, he said, "Any step taken by the Islamic governments towards the recognition of the Zionist regime is not for the benefit of the Palestinian nation and cause, nor for peace, stability, peace, and security in the region. This regime has followed its security strategy in instability."

