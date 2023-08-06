  1. Politics
Aug 6, 2023, 2:16 PM

Kan'ani terms US claims against Iran nuke program as big lie

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson considered the US claims and accusations against Iran's nuclear program to be a deliberate repetition of a big lie.

"US is the only govt. with a dark history of using nukes as a WMD & aiding an illegitimate regime with the largest nuclear arsenal," Nasser Kan'ani wrote Sunday in a tweet on the anniversary of the Hiroshima nuclear bombing. 

"Is it fit to be the flag bearer of a nuclear weapons ban!?," he asked.

According to Kan'ani, the US claims about Iran’s nuclear program are a deliberate repetition of a big lie.

On the morning of August 6, 1945, the American B-29 bomber dropped the "Little Boy" atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima during the Second World War by order of President Truman. Three days later, on August 9th, another atomic bomb was used on Nagasaki.

About 220,000 people died as a result of these two atomic bombings. More than one hundred thousand people were killed at the same time by the bombing and the rest died by the end of 1945 due to the destructive effects of radioactive radiation.

Kan'ani has repeatedly stated that the development of nuclear weapons has no place in Iran's military doctrine, adding that as a member state of the IAEA and the Safeguard Agreement, Iran is familiar with its rights and obligations.

