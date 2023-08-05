Iran foreign trade exceeds $35.5 bn in 1st 4 months

In the first 4 months of the year 1402 in the Iranian calendar, the foreign trade was recorded to be $35.5 billion of which exports was $15.9 billion which shows a decrease by 7.97%. Iran imported $19.539 billion, showing a 6.18% increase in weight and 10.82% in value as compared to the same period last year.

Major exported goods during the period include liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, liquefied butane, oil bitumen and methanol.

China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and India were the five major destinations for Iran's exported goods.

The main imported goods were corn, smart phones, soybeans, sunflower seed oil and white rice.

United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, India and Germany are the five main major exporters to Iran, respectively

During the period, 4.7 million tons of goods were transited through Iran, showing 1.74% drop compared to the same period last year.

