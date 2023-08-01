Iran-Turkey trade in H1 exceeds $2.6 bn

The Turkish Statistical Institute announced that the exchanges between the two countries have decreased by 21% in this period compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, Turkey's exports to Iran in the first 6 months of 2023 did not witness a significant change compared to the same period last year, amounting to $1.442 billion.

Turkey's imports from Iran in the first 6 months of this year decreased by 37% compared to the same period in 2022 and stood at $1.193 billion.

SKH/TSN2934541