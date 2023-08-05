IRGC Navy receives new strategic systems, equipment

The ceremony was held in the presence of the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, and several other Iranian officials on Saturday morning.

The new strategic systems and equipment are made by Iranian scientists and specialists in different organizations including the Iranian Space Agency, Marine Industries Organization, as well as knowledge-based companies and the private sector.

The new systems that joined IRGC Navy today include different types of reconnaissance, intelligence, offensive, and combat drones; different types of support and command vehicles; offense and defense systems in the field of electronic warfare, and other types of equipment.

The IRGC Navy also received different types of trucks for launching cruise missiles, as well as hundreds of cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 300 to 1000 km.

