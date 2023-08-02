  1. Iran
Aug 2, 2023, 9:56 AM

Qadir missile system, Fath missile delivered to IRGC Navy

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – In a military drill in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) received the two homegrown Qadir missile system, and Fath missile.

The IRGC Navy kicked off a military drill on Wednesday to practice the strong defense of the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf. The war games are centered on Abu Musa Island. 

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami and Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the IRGC Navy's commander as well as a group of other IRGC commanders were present at the opening ceremony of the drill.

In the exercise, for the first time, Qadir cruise missile system and Fath-360 ballistic missile equipped with artificial intelligence were unveiled and delivered to the IRGC Navy.

Fath-360, also known as BM-120, is an Iranian short-range satellite-guided tactical ballistic missile announced on the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Day, April 18, 2022. 

Qadir is a new generation of cruise missiles capable of destroying marine targets with high precision and power. It can be fired from coasts and vessels both.

