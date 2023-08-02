Qadir missile system, Fath missile delivered to IRGC Navy

The IRGC Navy kicked off a military drill on Wednesday to practice the strong defense of the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf. The war games are centered on Abu Musa Island.

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami and Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the IRGC Navy's commander as well as a group of other IRGC commanders were present at the opening ceremony of the drill.

In the exercise, for the first time, Qadir cruise missile system and Fath-360 ballistic missile equipped with artificial intelligence were unveiled and delivered to the IRGC Navy.

Fath-360, also known as BM-120, is an Iranian short-range satellite-guided tactical ballistic missile announced on the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Day, April 18, 2022.

Qadir is a new generation of cruise missiles capable of destroying marine targets with high precision and power. It can be fired from coasts and vessels both.

MNA/FNA14020511000051