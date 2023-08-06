IRGC Navy receives Qadir, Nasir cruise missiles

Qadir is a new generation of cruise missiles capable of destroying marine targets with high precision and power. It can be fired from both coasts and vessels.

Having high readiness and reaction speed, low flight altitude, high accuracy in navigation and hitting targets, the high ability of this missile to destroy targets, having high anti-jamming ability due to its advanced radar are among the features of the Nasir missile.

Earlier on Saturday, the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) received hundreds of new strategic systems and equipment in the fields of drones, missiles, and electronic warfare.

The new systems that joined IRGC Navy today include different types of reconnaissance, intelligence, offensive, and combat drones; different types of support and command vehicles; offense and defense systems in the field of electronic warfare, and other types of equipment.

The IRGC Navy also received different types of trucks for launching cruise missiles, as well as hundreds of cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 300 to 1000 km.

