Aug 3, 2023, 4:23 PM

Iran FM, Pakistan PM stress boosting cooperation

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting stressed the need for boosting bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Sharif after holding a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed expanding economic and trade relations, as well as strengthening border interactions.

They also called for boosting cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in order to maintain regional peace and security.

Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday evening, is set to hold meetings with other Pakistani officials including the Pakistani Chairman of the Senate and the Pakistani Army Commander.

