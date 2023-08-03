US root cause of all regional problems: Nasrallah

Hezbollah chief spoke about the destructive role of the United States in the region.

Blaming the US for Lebanon's electricity problems and the situation in Palestine, Nasrallah added that all the problems that Syria is suffering from are also caused by the US's cruel sanctions.

He added that the US is preventing Iraq from paying for Iran's gas debt so that Iran cuts off the gas export to Iraq and the US could tell the Iraqi people, "Look what Iran is doing to you."

"The main obstacle to the end of the war in Yemen is the US. It is the US that does not allow the Syrian government access to its oil and gas fields in the east of the Euphrates and loots these resources," he continued, stressing, "The main problem in our region is the obvious intervention of the US in all the affairs."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he touched upon the destructive role of the American embassy in Lebanon, saying that the actions of the American Embassy and the Americans should be stopped in order to find a solution to Lebanon's problem.

"We are not responsible for the Ain al-Hilweh conflict, we are against this conflict and we are working towards a solution and an end to the conflict," he further stressed, calling on all parties to end the conflict in the camp.

