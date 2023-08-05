UAE-backed group lose 3 members in clashes with Sana'a gov.

The Southern Transitional Council group said that the clashes took place in Lahij Governorate in southwestern Yemen and in clashes with the Yemeni army and Popular Committees on Saturday.

On its website 'Deraalganoob', the separatist group said the three members of the group were killed during the conflict in "Yafe'a" district in the northeast of Lahj Governorate.

This group is known as the proxy group backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which usually engages in infighting with Riyadh-backed proxy groups in the south of Yemen. In the past years, the southern areas of Yemen have witnessed clashes between three different groups, the proxy forces of the UAE, the proxy elements of Saudi Arabia and the San'a government forces which consist of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees (Ansarullah).

Yesterday, the Southern Transitional Council announced its forces' conflict with the Yemeni army and Ansarullah forces in Lahj province.

The conflict between the Yemeni army forces and Ansarullah's Popular Committees and the separatists in the south intensified after Sana'a forces were able to take control of Az Zahir town in the west of Al-Bayda province and on the border with Lahij province in July.

