Nasrallah reacts to terror attack in suburb of Damascus

On Friday, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah reacted to the terrorist explosions in Sayyidah Zainab district in the suburb of Damascus, the capital of Syria on Thursday, which six were martyred and several more were wounded.

"The perpetrators behind the explosions in the Sayyidah Zainab (pbuh), in the suburbs of Damascus, are Takfiri terrorists whose goal is evident [to everyone,]" Nasrallah said.

The Secretary General of Hezbollah further said that, "Every revolution must be for the sake of God Almighty and in His way. This lays the basis of our religious affiliation and even our political activity's framework."

Nasrallah further said that movement's presence in Lebanese politics is not for the money and power, stressing that "Since its founding, the Islamic resistance of Lebanon has not sought to compete with anyone for money and power."

"In Jihad and political struggle, we are not looking for power to conspire against people and dominate them, and we are not seeking political positions," the Secretary General of Hezbollah emphasized, adding that, "Our presence in power is only a means to support the people and serve them and solve their problems."

He called on the people to participate in the Ashura processions tomorrow to defend God's book against those who want to insult the Islamic sanctities.

MNA/TSN2932637