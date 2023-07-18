Iran envoy, Omani minister discuss bilateral ties

During the meeting held in al-Numani's office, the Iranian ambassador hailed the position of Oman over various regional and international issues.

Issues of mutual interest and the bilateral relations between Iran and Oman were also discussed during the meeting.

On Monday, Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi arrived in Tehran to hold talks with senior Iranian officials about the latest mutual, regional, and international developments. The Iranian and Omani foreign ministers held a bilateral meeting on Monday afternoon.

In June, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian paid a visit to Muscat and held talks with Mohammed al Numani. The two sides discussed and exchanged views on the bilateral issues, plus followed up on the results of the recent visit of the Sultan of Oman to Tehran, as well as regional developments, especially the latest developments in Yemen.

Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with his Omani counterpart during his stay in Muscat.

MP/IRN85173634