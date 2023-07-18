Amir-Abdollahian terms Oman close friend of Iran in region

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi who traveled to Tehran on Monday.

Expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations between the two brotherly and neighboring countries, he said that Iran and Oman have made great progress in their relations, and holding such a meeting is an opportunity to review the previous agreements and implement the previous agreements reached by the heads of the two countries.

It is necessary to seriously continue the consultations between the senior officials in order to prepare a comprehensive document for long-term cooperation between the two countries, he added.

Stressing the importance of holding the next meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Tehran in the near future, the Iranian foreig minister expressed confidence that the results of this meeting will contribute to strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Iranian top diplomat also appreciated Oman's constructive efforts in removing the cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Referring to Iran's policy of good neighborliness, dialogue, and cooperation with its neighbors, he said that during his recent trip to four countries in the southern Persian Gulf, he proposed the establishment of a forum among the Persian Gulf littoral states.

"We believe that the realization of this proposal can strengthen dialogues and joint cooperation and sustainable security in the region," he said.

The Omani top diplomat, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of the Sultan of Oman to President Raeisi.

Describing the relations between the two countries as exemplary, he expressed his satisfaction with the growing trend of the relations between the two sides.

Emphasizing the continuation of joint meetings and consultations between the top diplomats, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi expressed Muscat's readiness to improve relations and remove obstacles.

SD/IRN85173118