Zionist FM claims Tel Aviv, Riyadh close to normalize ties

"The reason (we are in this position) is that (US) President Biden has made a decision to look into it seriously. We have seen in the last few weeks visits by American officials to Saudi Arabia, we have seen a visit by Lindsey Graham, we have seen a visit by the Secretary of State to Blinken, by the National Security Adviser (Jake Sullivan)," Cohen told Zionist media.

He claimed that the window of opportunity is until March of next year, as from then onwards the US is drawn into an election.

Reports by the New York Times over the past week indicate that contacts are ongoing for a normalization agreement. Still, US President Joe Biden warned over the weekend that such a deal would probably not be reached in the near future.

Addressing his supporters in a campaign speech in Freeport Town in Maine on Saturday, Biden reiterated the claim that normalization of relations between the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia may be underway. Earlier on July 9, Biden told CNN, "Israel and Saudi Arabia are a long way from a normalization agreement that would involve a defense treaty and a civilian nuclear program from the United States."

MP/PR