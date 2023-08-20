Riyadh, Tel Aviv not close to reach agreement

The Israel regime's minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday in Washington, DC, discussing regional cooperation and challenge as well as Iran, I 24 News reported.

According to US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller, they discussed ongoing efforts to further Israel's full integration in West Asia.

The same day, Blinken spoke on the phone with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, according to Miller. While no statement was made about a potential Israel-Saudi normalization deal specifically, Dermer's visit reportedly revolved around it.

A report in The New York Times said that the White House has been updating a "small but influential group of Democratic senators" on closed-door diplomatic negotiations between the West Asian countries.

The group reportedly included US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as senators Bob Menendez and Christopher Murphy.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is said to be seeking a new defensive partnership with the US in return for recognizing the Israeli regime.

While the Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia have made strides in putting aside their differences, serious hurdles remain before any deal is struck. Sticking points include the status of Palestinians, of which the kingdom has long been a staunch supporter, and also a potential nuclear program.

SD/PR/FNA14020529000140