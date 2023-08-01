Intervention in Niger tantamount to declaration of war

Burkina Faso and Mali will consider any military intervention in Niger as a declaration of war against them, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday citing a joint statement of the two countries.

"Any military intervention against Niger would be considered as a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali," the statement reads.

They made the comments after West African leaders threatened to use "force" to reinstate Bazoum and slapped financial sanctions on the putschists.

The two countries added that the "disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger... could destabilize the entire region."

Burkina Faso and Mali also said they "refuse to apply" the "illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger."

In a separate statement, Guinea -- which is also run by a government born through a coup -- expressed its "disagreement with the sanctions recommended by ECOWAS, including military intervention."

It said it had "decided not to apply these sanctions, which it considers illegitimate and inhumane," urging ECOWAS to "reconsider its position."

On the evening of July 26, the rebels announced on national television the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the republic's borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the activity of political parties.

On July 28, they declared that General Abdurahmane Tchiani had become the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to keep him in custody.

On Monday, BBC reported that Niger’s new authorities had suspended uranium and gold exports to France.

Niger is the seventh-largest uranium producer worldwide accounting for 5% of global production. According to French mass media, Niger accounts for 15% - 17% of the uranium used to generate electricity in France.

MNA/PR