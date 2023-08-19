France, US seeking to grow tension between Niger, Nigeria

Zakzaky emphasized that US and France may use Boko Haram terrorist group to create a crisis between Nigeria and Niger.

"Evidently this is not our war, but a war between US and France, " adding that" by attacking Nigeria and showing Niger as the cause of this attack, It is possible that these two countries try to create a crisis between Niger and Nigeria," he noted.

Zakzaky expressed his surprise at the efforts of some countries to start a war against another country under the pretext of democracy adding that although several coups have been witnessed in Nigeria, no country forced Nigeria to return to the period of civil rule.

He noted that although Niger has closed its airspace, French fighters are still passing through it. Paris has terrorist camps in Niger, which are the main source of Boko Haram attacks. This group conducts raids to gain control of mineral resources in order to divide them among its members.

Zakzaky further stated that any military action on the border between Niger and Nigeria will be from France and the United States.

Abdel-Fatau Musah, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace & Security of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said that the leaders of the ECOWAS members agreed on the "time" of the military intervention against Niger but they don't reveal the date of this attack.

Musa further emphasized," We are ready to intervene in Niger whenever the order is given."



Musa pointed out the military option is not a desirable option, but due to the inconsistency of the military regime in Niger, they are forced to implement it stating that war is avoidable by withdrawing the military option.

He also stressed that any intervention in Niger will be short-term and aimed at restoring the constitution.

This official stance was announced by the member countries of the West African Economic Community, after the end of the ECOWAS summit in Accra.

Following the coup in Niger and the overthrow of the government of Mohamed Bazum, 15 ECOWAS member countries gave 7 days ultimatum to the coup plotters in Niger to release the deposed president of this country, Mohamed Bazoum, otherwise, they threatened that they will launch a military attack against the military council of Niger.

At the end of the one-week ultimatum, the coup leaders asked the people of Niger to be ready to defend the country. According to reports, the training of security forces has started in Niger and more military forces have been deployed on Niger's borders with Nigeria and Benin.

SD/5864652