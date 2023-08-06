Algeria opposes military intervention in Niger

"A military intervention could ignite the whole Sahel region and Algeria will not use force with its neighbors," Tabboune said in an interview with local media, Reuters reported.

The Algerian president's remarks come after the top French diplomat Catherine Colonna backed efforts to reverse a military coup in Niger on Saturday.

France “firmly and resolutely supports the efforts of ECOWAS to thwart this attempted putsch,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to a group of 15 West African countries that have given the putschists in Niger until Sunday to step down or face a possible military intervention.

“The future of Niger and the stability of the entire region are at stake,” the French ministry said in a statement after the French foreign minister met and held talks with the African country’s Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou and Niger’s Ambassador to France.

Niger became the third Sahel country in less than three years, following neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, to be shaken by a military coup.

In a joint statement, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali warned that "disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger ... could destabilize the entire region". "Any military intervention against Niger would be considered as a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali," the statement reads.

