Niger junta rejects visit by ECOWAS, UN delegations

Niger's junta on Tuesday rejected the latest diplomatic mission from West African countries aimed at restoring constitutional order after a July 26 coup, resisting pressure from the United States and the United Nations to come to the negotiating table.

The military junta in Niger has informed ECOWAS that it cannot host a delegation from the West African regional bloc, citing reasons of security due to what it characterized as widespread anger among the Nigerien population following sanctions imposed by the bloc.

"The current context of anger and revolt among the population following the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS makes it impossible to welcome this delegation in the required serenity and security," Niger's foreign affairs ministry wrote in a letter addressed to the ECOWAS representation in Niamey.

On Monday, acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland met with the coup leaders and said they refused to allow her to meet with Bazoum, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest.” She described the mutinous officers as unreceptive to her appeals to start negotiations and restore constitutional rule.

“These conversations were extremely frank and at times quite difficult because, again, we are pushing for a negotiated solution. It was not easy to get traction there. They are quite firm in their view of how they want to proceed,” Nuland told reporters on a call from Niamey, according to Associated Press.

ECOWAS is expected to meet again Thursday in Abuja, the capital of neighboring Nigeria, to discuss the situation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking to Radio France International on Monday, said diplomacy is the preferred way forward, and he couldn’t speculate about the future of 1,100 US military personnel in Niger.

