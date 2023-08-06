France struggling to keep foothold in Niger

France announced that it strongly supports the efforts of West African countries to thwart the coup in Niger. Earlier, the coup leaders in Niger accused France of militarily intervening in this country and suspended the export of uranium to France.



The coups have fanned the flames of popular anger against France, a former colonial power that critics say never really let go of its former possessions. Now, France has become a scapegoat of sorts in a region buckling under the forces of poverty, climate change, and surging Islamist militancy.



France participates in the process of extracting uranium in Niger through the "Orano" company which 45% of its shares belong to Paris. France uses this raw material imported from Niger to activate its 56 nuclear reactors.

This one is one of the most important sources to produce electricity in this country.

Niger is considered one of the most important sources of uranium in the world. According to global reports, 2 very important mines in Niger account for about five percent of the total production of high-quality raw uranium in the world.



The majority of uranium exports to France are made from "Arlit" and "Kucan" mines and two French companies are mining uranium with the license of "Orano".

Imouraren is another joint-stock company operating in the field of uranium mining in Niger. The French company Orano owns 67% of the shares of this company and only 33% of the remaining shares belong to the Niger government.



In addition to all these mines that French companies use to extract uranium for export to France, more than 1,500 French soldiers are stationed in Niger.

All these issues make France try not to lose its important interests in Niger.



Nearly half of the countries in Africa were at one time French colonies or protectorates. For decades, France has kept close albeit complicated ties with many former colonies, including a military presence, economic influence, and direct access to heads of state.

