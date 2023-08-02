Islamic nations can take care of own collective security

Major General Salami made the remarks in a military drill held by the IRGC Navy in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday to practice how to strongly defend the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, which was held on Abu Musa Island.

"Naturally, we appreciate and respect our borders tremendously. Just as we believe in the independence, territorial integrity, security and peace of our neighboring and Muslim countries, we appreciate the security of our own borders and the preservation of independence and the glorious achievements of the revolution," the IRGC commander said.

"We always try for security and peace, this is our policy. The world has seen Iran's efforts to expand peace and security, we share a sense of brotherhood and solidarity with all Muslim peoples and Muslim countries," he added.

The top IRGC general went on to say that "Islamic lands are not for the presence and rule of foreigners outside this region. The Muslim nations and governments of this region are able to establish the security of all regions in fraternal and Muslim arrangements, and there is no need for the presence of any foreigner. This is our constant message and this is the great message of the glorious revolution of the dear nation of Iran."

"Muslims have a great identity and a wise Quran and hold on to the common values of their religion. They love each other and share a sense of brotherhood," he further pointed out.

The IRGC commander further highlighted that "The enemies seek to create divisions, infighting and bloody wars between Muslims in the Islamic world while the policy of the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with the wise measures of its dear and great Leader is always to create stability, security and peace in the entire Islamic world."

