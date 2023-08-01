Gen. Bagheri, Belarusian defense min. discuss defense coop.

During the meeting, General Bagheri and Khrenin discussed different issues including cooperation in the fields of military, defense, training, and security.

The meeting was held in line with the development of bilateral relations to increase military, training, defense and security cooperation.

Ways to counter oppressive sanctions were also reviewed during the meeting.

Belarus' Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin arrived in Iran on Monday on an official visit.

During the visit, Viktor Khrenin is set to hold talks with Iranian officials to discuss issues of bilateral military cooperation, according to the press service of Belarus' Defense Ministry.

MP/5851740/ISN1402050905518