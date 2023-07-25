IRGC to receive 'Haj Qassem' ballistic missile in near future

Afshin Naderi Sharif, the Iranian defense minister's deputy for industrial and research affairs made the announcement on Tuesday on the sidelines of the ceremony held in Tehran to deliver the indigenous 'Abu Mahdi' naval cruise missiles to the naval fleets of the Iran Army and IRGC.

Martyr Haj Qassem missile is an Iranian ballistic missile which was unveiled on 20 August 2020. It is named after the top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in a US drone strike ordered by former President Donald Trump near the Baghdad International Airport in early January 2020.

Haj-Qassem's range is 1,400 kilometres (870 mi) with a warhead weighing 500 kilograms (1,100 lb). The missile is considered as the new generation of Fateh-110, and it has the capability to pass the "missile defense system".

