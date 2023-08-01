Palestinian martyred, 6 Zionists injured in West bank(+VIDEO)

An anti-Zionist martyrdom-seeking operation was carried out on Tuesday near a commercial complex in the Zionist settlement of Ma'ale Adumim during which the Palestinian conductor was martyred and six Zionist were wounded.

According to Hebrew sources the Palestinian used an M16 weapon and wore the uniform of the security forces of the Zionist regime.

Two of the Zionists injured in this operation are reported to be in critical condition.

In response to this incident, Hamas stated that the purpose of the anti-Zionist operation was to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and to respond to the settlers' attacks on this holy Islamic site.

