Hamas reacts to deadly fighting in Lebanon's Palestinian camp

The statement came on Monday after fighting broke out on Saturday between members of the Ramallah-based Fatah movement and rival fighters in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, near the southern port city of Sidon.

Following the violence, at least eleven people were killed. Local media reported that more than 40 people, including children, have been wounded in fierce clashes.

“Efforts were being made in cooperation with Palestinian forces and factions as well as Lebanese authorities to stop armed confrontations in the Ain al-Hilweh camp,” the statement said.

The movement renewed its rejection of armed clashes at the camp as a means of resolving problems and disputes, calling for genuine dialogue to preserve civil peace in camps across Lebanon.

It added that it is following up on the serious security deterioration at the camp, which has left many people dead, injured, shocked, and displaced.

Fighting intensified on Sunday after the death of Fatah commander Ashraf al-Armouchi and four of his “comrades.”

On Monday, the warring groups fired rocket-propelled grenades at each other in the crowded alleys of the camp. The fighting wrecked a ceasefire agreed on Sunday between rival Palestinian groups.

The Lebanese army said in a statement that a mortar shell hit a military barracks outside the camp and wounded one soldier.

Ain al-Hilweh camp was established in 1948 to house Palestinians displaced by Israeli forces during Nakba Day or “Day of Catastrophe,” when the Tel Aviv regime was created at the expense of the forced expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland.

According to the UNRWA, more than 63,000 people live in the camp.

