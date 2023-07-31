  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jul 31, 2023, 11:00 AM

4 shot dead inside moving train in India

4 shot dead inside moving train in India

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – At least four persons were killed when a police officer with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) allegedly opened fire inside a moving train in India's southwestern state of Maharashtra on Monday, official sources said.

The shootout took place inside the "Jaipur Express" train (Train Number 12956), which was moving from the country's western city of Jaipur towards the financial capital Mumbai, after it had crossed the Palghar railway station, nearly 60 miles from Mumbai, Xinhua reported.

Among the deceased were an RPF personnel, one worker of the train's pantry, and two passengers, said media reports.

After the shootout, the assailant reportedly jumped out of the moving train near Dahisar Station in a bid to escape. He was later detained along with the automatic weapon which he allegedly used in the shootout.

AMK/PR

News Code 203979

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News