4 shot dead inside moving train in India

The shootout took place inside the "Jaipur Express" train (Train Number 12956), which was moving from the country's western city of Jaipur towards the financial capital Mumbai, after it had crossed the Palghar railway station, nearly 60 miles from Mumbai, Xinhua reported.

Among the deceased were an RPF personnel, one worker of the train's pantry, and two passengers, said media reports.

After the shootout, the assailant reportedly jumped out of the moving train near Dahisar Station in a bid to escape. He was later detained along with the automatic weapon which he allegedly used in the shootout.

AMK/PR