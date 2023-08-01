17 killed as crane collapses at construction site in India

The accident occurred around 12 am near Sarlambe village under the Shahapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, Indian Express reported.

Three workers were injured in the accident. They are undergoing treatment in a hospital, Fadnavis added.

Soon after the accident, teams of the police, fire brigade, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed for rescue operations.

“There is a possibility of more people being trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is being carried out at the site,” MSRDC Minister Dada Bhuse said after visiting the site of the accident on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, at least six more people are feared trapped under the debris.

AMK/PR