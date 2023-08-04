13 injured after train derails in New York

Thirteen people were treated. Two had more serious injuries, according to officials, but all of them are stable, CBS reported.

The rescue train took passengers back to Jamaica, where they were treated, and others were taken to local hospitals.

It's unclear what caused the train to go off the tracks, though MTA officials said speed was not a factor. The train was traveling 54 miles per hour, which is below the maximum allowable speed in the area.

