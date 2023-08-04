  1. World
  2. North America
Aug 4, 2023, 1:29 PM

13 injured after train derails in New York

13 injured after train derails in New York

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – All eight cars of a Long Island Rail Road train derailed Thursday morning near the Jamaica station in New York, injuring 13 passengers.

Thirteen people were treated. Two had more serious injuries, according to officials, but all of them are stable, CBS reported. 

Nine passengers suffered minor injuries. Two others suffered moderate injuries, and two more serious.

The rescue train took passengers back to Jamaica, where they were treated, and others were taken to local hospitals. 

It's unclear what caused the train to go off the tracks, though MTA officials said speed was not a factor. The train was traveling 54 miles per hour, which is below the maximum allowable speed in the area. 

SKH/PR

News Code 204129

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News