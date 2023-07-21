9 killed, 13 injured in India road accident

The driver of the Jaguar, Tathya Patel (19), was beaten up by people who had gathered on the bridge. He was arrested late Thursday along with his father Pragnesh Patel (44), said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West) Neetaben Desai, The Indian Express reported.

According to Sarkhej traffic police, an accident had taken place between a dumper truck and a Mahindra Thar car with a 16-year-old boy at the wheel on the ISKCON flyover on S G Road between 12.30 am and 1 am. A Jaguar, being driven at a speed of over 150 kmph, ran into the crowd that had gathered at the accident spot, killing nine — some of whom were students from Botad — and injuring 13.

SKH/PR