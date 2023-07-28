Erdogan stresses coop. with Iran on Islamophobia, terrorism

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with the new Iranian Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Hasan Habibullahzade to Ankara to receive his copy of credentials.

Referring to the arrival of the month of Muharram and Ashura anniversary, the President of Turkey in the meeting called Ashura a symbol of Muslim equality and an factor for the unity of Islamic societies.

The President of Turkey further pointed to the various fields of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey and emphasized the importance of developing economic and commercial cooperation.

He considered the realization of a trade target of $30 billion between the two countries as achievable and called for the efforts of the officials of the two countries to remove trade barriers and materialize that figure.

The President of Turkey also called for increasing cooperation between the two countries in the field of countering terrorism, Islamophobia and the unity of the Islamic world.

Erdogan went on to convey his warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the President of Iran, and referred to the invitation extended to the Iranian president to visit Turkey and expressed his happiness with the imminent visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister to Tehran.

The new Iranian ambassador, for his part, expressed his condolences on the occasion of Ashura and explained his plans for the development of relations to the president of Turkey during his mission.

Habibullahzade said, "The main agenda of the institutions of the two countries is the development of relations, especially in the economic and commercial fields, and at the same time cooperation and consensus on bilateral, regional and international political issues will also be one of the most important issues to be pursued."

He pointed to a broad range of cooperation and consultations between the two countries in the political field, including; Astana process on Syria peace, quadrilateral dialogues, Caucasus, Palestine, the Islamic world and the fight against terrorism and pointed out and emphasized the deepening of the interactions between two important countries with regard to regional issues.

The ambassador of Iran praised the joint positions of Iran, Turkey and a number of Islamic countries on the desecration of the Holy Qur'an, and considered it necessary to strengthen the unity and solidarity of Muslims to counter the trend of Islamophobia and insulting religious sanctities.

