New act of sacrilege reported against holy book of Muslims

The members of a Danish anti-Islamic group once again desecrated a copy of the holy Quran in front of the Pakistan embassy in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen on Wednesday, July 26, Siasat Daily reported.

On Tuesday, July 25, the group burned copies of the Quran in front of Turkish and Egypt embassies in Copenhagen.

Two similar incidents occurred in Sweden on June 28 and July 20. Burning the copy of Qur'an in the two Scandinavian countries has sparked condemnation and protests from across the Muslim world, with several countries summoning Sweden and Denmark ambassadors.

On July 25, the Egyptian Ministry of foreign affairs summoned the Swedish Chargé d’Affairs to condemn the desecration of the copies of the Qur'an.

On July 24, Turkey said, that it strongly condemned the “despicable attack” against the Quran, and called on Denmark to take the necessary measures to prevent this “hate crime” against Islam.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said in a statement the “desecration of the Quran, or any other holy scripture, is an offensive and disrespectful act, and a clear provocation.”

Last week, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ablaze, while many other Muslim nations summoned the Danish and Sweden ambassadors in their capitals to convey their strong condemnations.

Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador while it also recalled its envoy from Stockholm.

The cases of desecration of the holy Qu'ran take place under police protection in those European countries while their governments have claimed they oppose and condemn those moves.

RHM/PR