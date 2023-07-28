Qur'an desecrators fail to stir up religious conflict

"The disgraceful insulting moves that were done recently against the Holy Qur'an did not get anywhere," Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, during this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran which coincided with Ashura Day and was attended by President Ebrahim Raeisi and some other government officials on the campus of Tehran University.

The senior cleric noted that those who insulted the holy Muslims book sought to create a division between Muslims and followers of other divine religions, most notably the Christians, but they did not succeed because Muslims respect the other religions' holy books.

The temporary imam of Tehran Friday Prayers also said that by desecrating the holy Qur'an, the enemies might have wanted to increase Islamophobia with the aim of causing panic in their region and the rest of the world against Muslims, but again they failed.

Haj Ali Akbari further said the desecrators might have sought the world to forget the Palestinian people with their actions, however, they did not get anywhere and failed to achieve their goal again.

The senior cleric went to point to Imam Hossain (AS) martyrdom anniversary on the day of Ashura and described Imam Hosseain and holy Qur'an as two lights from God that will spread to the entire world one day in the future.

MNA/5848319