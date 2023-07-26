Erdogan meets Mahmoud Abbas, Ismail Haniyeh

The meeting took place in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara and was closed to the press, Anadolu Agency reported.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Erdogan extended his condolences for Palestinians martyred in attacks by Zionist regime military and settlers, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Erdogan underlined that Turkey opposes the ongoing Israeli regime blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip, adding that Ankara was closely monitoring developments in occupied lands and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Tuesday, Erdogan and Abbas held one-on-one talks at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara to discuss bilateral relations and other regional and international developments.

Erdogan will host Israeli regime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 28. During the talks, bilateral relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv regime will be reviewed extensively, a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate said on Twitter earlier this week.

