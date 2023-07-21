Abbas, Netanyahu to visit Turkey next week

Two politicians who will pay a visit to Turkey upon the invitation of Erdogan and will exchange views on current regional and global issues, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Twitter.

During Abbas' visit on July 25, two sides will discuss Turkey-Palestine relations, the latest developments in conflict in Palestine, and other current regional and international issues.

Steps to be taken to further develop cooperation between Turkey and Palestine will be also discussed during the meeting, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Erdogan will host Netanyahu on July 28. During the talks, bilateral relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv regime will be reviewed extensively, according to the statement.

The steps that can be taken to improve cooperation between the two sides will also be discussed, according to Anadolu Agency.

During the talks, the two sides are expected to exchange views on current regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations.

