Erdogan scheduled for landmark visit to Baghdad

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, told local Iraqi media Shafaq news agency that Erdogan, in his first visit to Iraq in many years, is set to hold meeting with high-ranking Iraqi officials and other officials.

"Erdogan's visit to Baghdad aims to thrash out three pivotal matters with al-Sudani," the insider said.

The subjects under discussion are believed to include combatting the PKK, the water row, and the resumption of oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan Region through Turkey's Ceyhan port.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi government announced an anticipated visit by Erdogan to Baghdad, following a meeting between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish Ambassador Ali Riza Guney.

