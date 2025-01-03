12 injured after Yemen launched missile attack on Israel

News sources early on Friday morning reported that sirens went off in different areas in the occupied territories, including in Tel Aviv and al-Quds.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Yemen has launched a missile attack on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

Reports suggest that huge explosions were heard in occupied al-Quds following the missile attack.

The reports added that Ben Gurion Airport flights have been suspended.

Zionist sources also announced in a report that 12 Israeli women were injured while trying to escape to the shelters.

MP/IRN85708826