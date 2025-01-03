  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 3, 2025, 8:36 AM

12 injured after Yemen launched missile attack on Israel

12 injured after Yemen launched missile attack on Israel

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – At least 12 Israeli settlers were injured following a missile attack carried out by Yemen on occupied Palestine early on Friday.

News sources early on Friday morning reported that sirens went off in different areas in the occupied territories, including in Tel Aviv and al-Quds.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Yemen has launched a missile attack on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

Reports suggest that huge explosions were heard in occupied al-Quds following the missile attack.

The reports added that Ben Gurion Airport flights have been suspended.

Zionist sources also announced in a report that 12 Israeli women were injured while trying to escape to the shelters.

MP/IRN85708826

News ID 226397

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News