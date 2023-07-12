Iran basketball team to meet Russia in two friendly matches

The warm-up matches will be played as part of the training camp for the 2022 Asian Games.

Iran, headed by Hakan Demir, will travel to Perm, Russia to play the Russian team on Aug. 7 and 9.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participating in competitions under the auspices of the organization, as a result, the national teams could not participate in the qualifying tournaments for the World Cup.

The Russian team were not also allowed to participate in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

TM/TT