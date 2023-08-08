Iran's Basketball team fall short against Russia in friendly

Iran, headed by Hakan Demir, will play the Russian team again on Wednesday.
TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s national basketball team lost to Russia 72-59 in a friendly match in Perm, Russia on Monday.
Iran, headed by Hakan Demir, will play the Russian team again on Wednesday.
Iran had lost to Lebanon twice in late July.
The warm-up matches are played as part of the preparation for the 2023 World Games.
AMK/IRIB3938916
