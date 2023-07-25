Abu Mahdi cruise missiles join Army, IRGC navies

In a ceremony held on Tuesday morning in the presence of Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri and Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, Abu Mahdi naval cruise missile which has been developed by military experts at Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), joined the navies of the country's Army and IRGC.

The missile has been named after the former deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units who was assassinated along with top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike ordered by former President Donald Trump near the Baghdad International Airport in early January 2020.

It is said to have a range of over one thousand kilometers, and can destroy any designated target. The missile is also capable to be launched by diverse types of sea, land and air platforms towards targets.

Rapid response, reliance on an effective target selection algorithm and evasion of the enemy's missile defense systems are among the most significant features of the Abu Mahdi cruise missiles.

The missile is the first long-range sea cruise missile that uses artificial intelligence in the software related to the design of the missile's flight path in the command and control system.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

This item is being updated...

