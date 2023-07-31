Iran, Belarus ink MOU on defense cooperation

The MoU was signed in the meeting between Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin, who is on a visit to Tehran, on Monday.

Referring to the common views of the two countries on many regional and international issues, Ashtiani said that Belarus has a special place in the foreign policy of Iran.

He added that the 15th Iran-Belarus joint economic commission which was held in Minsk last year, indicates the will of both sides to activate all cooperation potentials.

He stated that promoting bilateral cooperation in all dimensions is a strategic requirement to overcome the sanctions policy of Western countries against independent countries like Iran and Belarus.

Pointing to the regional wars in Syria and Iraq as well as the Ukraine crisis, the Iranian minister noted that such changes indicate the transition of the world to a new geometry and international order.

"Independent countries are not only unwilling to accept a unipolar and hierarchical global system, but also seek a greater role in global governance and aspire to participate actively in this field," he added.

Using the capabilities and potentials of the two countries and defense synergies will create peace, stability and security in the region, he said, adding that Iran supports any diplomatic efforts that lead to a peaceful resolution of the conflicts in Ukraine.

Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin, for his part, said that the meeting will increase the opportunity of deepening relations for the common goals of the two countries.

In addition to defense and military cooperation, the defense ministries of the two countries can collaborate, directly and indirectly, to enhance other areas of interest using their capacities, he added.

