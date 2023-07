TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – In a ceremony held on Tuesday morning in the presence of military officials, homegrown 'Abu Mahdi' cruise missiles have joined the naval fleets of the Iranian Army and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri and Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani attended the ceremony.