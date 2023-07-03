Damavand-2 destroyer to be equipped with hypersonic missile

"All the defense equipment installed in the Damavand 2 destroyer is completely up-to-date," said Rear Admiral Shahram Irani on Monday.

Iran’s homegrown Damavand-2, which is an advanced type of Jamaran destroyer, is equipped with new radar and missile systems, as well as propulsion and weaponry systems thanks to cooperation between the Defense Ministry, the Iranian Navy, and the knowledge-based companies.

Manouchehr Alipour, an advisor to the Iranian defense minister in marine industries and the deputy head of the Marine Industries Organization (MIO), said the country’s experts have acquired proficiency in designing and manufacturing destroyers.

“It took 12 years to build the first Jamaran-class destroyer. Later, the Damavand-1 was built in 8 years and Dena was delivered to the Navy after 6 years. We hope to deliver the Damavand-2 [to the Navy] in a much shorter time. We manufactured Damavand’s initial hull in 4 years, but the process [to build] the Damavand-2 took [only] 11 months,” he noted.

“The reason for the amazing reduction in the time needed for designing the hull and building the destroyers was that we became proficient in designing and engineering destroyers and their equipment.”

Damavand-1, a 100-meter-long destroyer weighing more than 1,300 tons, officially joined the Iranian Navy's northern fleet in March 2015.

Three years later, however, the frigate collided with a breakwater while docking at the Caspian port of Bandar Anzali and sank there.

It was recovered from the sea and entered the operational cycle, with new pictures showing that it is equipped with an anti-ship cruise missile launcher and a 76mm gun.

Iran’s Navy has in recent years achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels.

MNA/5826050